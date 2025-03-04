None should talk about election until we see killer Hasina on gallows: Sarjis

Newly launched National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam on Tuesday demanded speedy trial of oppression and torture carried out during the July mass uprising.

“We seek trial of the incidents of oppression and torture carried out during the July mass uprising. It is possible to mitigate a little the sorrows of the injured and those who sacrificed through justice. This trial should remain as an example so that no fascism is born here again,” Nahid said.