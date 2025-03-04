None should talk about election until we see killer Hasina on gallows: Sarjis
Newly launched National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam on Tuesday demanded speedy trial of oppression and torture carried out during the July mass uprising.
“We seek trial of the incidents of oppression and torture carried out during the July mass uprising. It is possible to mitigate a little the sorrows of the injured and those who sacrificed through justice. This trial should remain as an example so that no fascism is born here again,” Nahid said.
Nahid was speaking to the media after a doa mahfil at the graves of July mass uprising martyrs at Rayerbazar in the city on Tuesday morning.
Earlier, they paid tributes to the martyred freedom fighters by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar around 8:30 am today.
Speaking about the election, Nahid Islam said the constituent assembly election could help transition into a true democratic process through a new constitution. The national election and the constituent assembly election could be held together. It would be possible to form a new Bangladesh and a new structure.
NCP’s chief organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam said, “Nobody should speak about elections even mistakenly until we see killer Hasina on gallows.”
“We don’t even know where killer Hasina dumped the bodies. Many mothers are searching the bodies of their children. How could we think of something else in this Bangladesh until the trial of the killer?” he added.
The party’s chief organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah said, “The government has been formed over the blood of student-people. They must keep in mind that the whole process would be under question if the trial is not ensured. The trial has to be ensured in the fastest possible time. If required, the number of tribunal has to be increased to ensure the trial.”
NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen, principal coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, senior joint coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud were also present there.