Think about the common people too

There are at least four elements required to survive and thrive in a civilised society -- health, education, public transport and security (law and order). These were always inadequate in our country and are now heading towards destruction. Health, education and public transport are no longer in the social sector. They are in the hands or profit-mongers. If you have money, you can buy these services. If not, God help you.

The profit-mongers in this country run after money, but don't give a hoot about quality. They do not know, or do not believe, that one can provide quality service and still make a profit.

The system of looting that began in this country five decades ago, is now all-encompassing. No bourgeoisie class emerged in this country, instead a class of looters, Lumpen bourgeoisie emerged.

They devoured factories, land, wetlands, rivers, canals, hills, everything. And still they were not satiated. There are no birds in the cities, no air to fit breathe, no water fit to drink, now grounds to play. Everything has been grabbed up.

We have been hearing for so many years that the roads are insufficient compared to the number of people in the cities, there are too many vehicles. The smaller cars whizz by with one or two passengers. Bigger vehicles with more passengers would facilitate more people.

Traffic congestion would lessen. But over the years, nothing has been done to this end. If a few thousand double-deckers were put on the roads in different routes of Dhaka city, the people would be relieved. But it is those people who sit in their upholstered cars who take the decisions.

That is why no public transport system is created. How much longer will the people simply get a whiff of a public transport system with the metrorail the last government set up just on one single route?