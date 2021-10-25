In search of a cohesive society

The attacks on the idols of Hindu deities and the assault on the Hindu communities in Chowmuhani, Feni, Pirganj and other places of the country during Durga Puja, following the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla, had dealt a blow to our existence. Netizens have broken out in aggressive protest in the social media. There has been a bumper crop of speeches and statement everywhere, in the newspapers, on the streets, at Shahbagh, right down to the village locales. We had seen a similar outpouring of speeches, statements, protest rallies and meetings after incidents in Ramu and Cumilla too. Despite all this, we remain enshrouded in darkness.

The reasons behind this predicament are: 1. In our crime-prone mishap-ridden society, fresh crimes serve to obfuscate out memory of past crimes; 2. These crimes and misdemeanours are not brought to justice, instead they are reduced to a blame game and whichever party is in power, uses these as tools to repress the opposition; 3. Our protests regarding these crimes and misdemeanours are divided and inconsistent. One section of us is elated if persons of other religions are persecuted and another section are thrilled if the alems are oppressed; 4. It is often seen that the perpetrators of these crimes and offences have political patronage and protection of the law enforcement.