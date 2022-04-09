In search of lost elections

Even if the Election Commission wants, it alone cannot hold a free, fair and participatory election if it does not get help of political leadership, administration and law enforcement agencies. What should they do then? Irrespective of the hindrances and adverse situation they have to apply the power that the constitution and law have given them.

It’s a matter of regret that even after 50 years of independence our political leadership could not reach a consensus about elections. Consensus does not mean a political party will compromise with other political parties, abandoning their principles and ideals. Our political leaders wage movements to protect people’s right to vote when they stay out of power, but upon ascending power they think of different devices to snatch the right to vote. They have deactivated almost all the laws and regulations for holding a free and fair election.

They prepared a voter list with photographs, cancelling the error-ridden list where there were many fake voters; introduced EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) to stop snatching of ballot papers; but the voters do not need to go to the centres any longer! Once the election schedule is announced, the winner and the loser is simply declared on the day of voting. Earlier, the 'Magura election model' was in a particular electoral area but now that model has spread in the whole country. The Huda commission has made an election system where 100 per cent votes were cast, including by dead people.