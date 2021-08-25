Internal and external responses to Taliban

The gun totting Taliban resorted to brutal violence against the non-violent protesters leading to casualties in some places. This was the first public protest against Taliban four days after they captured most of Afghanistan. That the volcano of unrest erupted in Pashtun belt and also that it included educated young ladies makes the protest more significant.

A delegation of Afghan leaders of Tajik ethnic origins is staying put in Islamabad for the second week where the Pakistani handlers of Taliban are working hard to create a “broad-based government” under Taliban’s umbrella to make the Islamic Emirate palatable for international community. Former President Hamid Karzai and former Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah are negotiating with Taliban in Kabul for exploring the chances of finding space for the non Taliban Afghans.

But from the looks of it these chances do not seem very bright. Sources in Islamabad say that the Pakistani deep state is persuading Taliban to bring their Islamic Emirate under the cover of the 1964 Constitution of Afghanistan for making it acceptable to international community. The 1964 Constitution was promulgated by the former King Zahir Shah for transitioning his absolute monarchy into a constitutional monarchy. In the proposed new arrangement the Taliban top leader would fill the place of the monarch. It is difficult to predict smooth sailing on this front due to severe complications on the path leading to a functional state system.