Invisible fear and uneasy discussions

No local media outlet reproduced or repeated the allegations brought about in the documentary. But the foreign media did not sit silent. BBC Bangla initially only published the news about Israeli spyware being procured, but after 24 hours they went into details of the report. The German radio had detailed discussions for and against the broadcast of the video. But the local newspapers, other than criticising the video, are unable to raise any other discussion. What sort of system is this?

All this had led to a landslide of criticism in the social media against journalists. Many are questioning, what are the journalists in the country doing? Why isn't such investigative journalism carried out within the country? And Al Jazeera's critics along with government supporters go a little further to say that the documentary showed nothing new, other than a little over-dramatisation. So even claimed that everyone already knew these facts. These government loyalist media outlets don't realise by saying so, they are berating themselves. They are proving the contention of critics who maintain that journalists who are beneficiaries of the government suppress sensitive information rather than revealing the truth.

Two instances must be given here to show the cloud of fear that actually enshrouds the media. The first is about news on the appointment of the army chief. When the news portal bdnew24 released the news that the chief's brother was the Josef, sentenced in a murder case and recipient of the president's pardon, the website was shut down for a few hours. The second instance was the demand to take action against Prothom Alo for publishing in advance the investigation report pertaining to the killing of retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan in Teknaf.

There are innumerable examples of just how dangerous it is to carry out investigative reporting into various criminal activities. The fact remains, no media outlet is free of the struggle to survive and of the pain and frustration of not being able to carry out investigative journalism. Over the past decade, journalists of the top newspaper in the country have been banned from the prime minister's office. There has been a clamp down in it receiving advertisements of private companies too. And now, added to all that, is the digital security act.

Interestingly, there is a wide gap between the foreign ministry's statement and the rejoinder of the army headquarters. The foreign ministry has termed the Al Jazeera documentary as a Jamaat-backed conspiracy. The army headquarters had not mentioned any party. It mentions two journalists and former army cadet. The rejoinder refers to their past and questions how they are involved with an international media outlet like Al Jazeera. Among the allegations, it only referred to the matter of procuring surveillance technology from Israel. It said that the equipment was bought from Hungary, not Israel. Al Jazeera's claim is that this technology bought from Hungary is Israeli equipment and Israelis provided the required training too. About the other allegations it was said that video clips were strung together from various sources and a voice over used. But no rejoinder was given to the other allegations.