Is the government promoting the use of polythene?

Instead of building up a sustainable waste disposal system, the city and municipal authorities are indirectly promoting the use of polythene in waste disposal. Also, every family returns home from shopping with several polythene bags. Yet just a couple of decades ago we didn’t have this polythene culture. Due to lack of planning and commitment, we are steadily becoming more and more dependent on polythene and plastic in our lives.

According to the World Bank, Bangladesh ranks among the top 10 in the world in the use of plastic and polythene. In Dhaka, these are being thrown to the ground after using once. These go through drains, canals and rivers, ultimately ending up in the Bay of Bengal. Bangladesh ranks sixth globally for polluting the seas with polythene and plastics through the rivers. In a recent study conducted by three universities including Hamburg University of Germany, it was said that Bangladesh is sitting on a plastic and polythene bomb. There may be a large scale crisis unless the use of these is brought under control.

It is a matter of concern that in the proposed budget this time, the government has withdrawn duty on all types of polythene and plastic bags and wrappers. In the last financial year, a 5 per cent supplementary duty had been placed on these items, but that has been removed this time. The environmental organisations feel that the government, through this move, is promoting the use polythene and plastic. Concerned persons say that the government has taken this decision in the interests of the businesspersons. Companies spend a large amount on plastic bags and wrappers for certain products. Why should the government take the responsibility of generating these profits?