Will the Padma (Ganges) Barrage offer a solution to the problem?

From various sources, it is known so far that the Padma Barrage will be constructed at Pangsha in the Rajbari district. Its total length will be 2. 1 kilometers. It will include 78 spillways (water discharge gates, each 18 meters long and 12 meters wide) and 18 underflow outlets (each 18 meters long and 14. 5 meters wide). Additionally, there will be two fish passes.

It is estimated that the water level in the Ganges from Pankha (the entry point of the Ganges into Bangladesh from India) to Pangsha will be maintained at approximately 12 meters, storing around 2. 9 billion cubic meters of water. This water will be used to revive the Hisna-Matabhanga, Gorai-Modhumoti, Chandana-Barasia, Boral, and Ichamati rivers.

Among these, a flow of 7,600 cubic meters per second (cumecs) will be maintained through the Gorai-Modhumoti, and 300 cumecs each in Chandana and Hisna. ''Offtake'' structures will be constructed at the mouths of these rivers for this purpose. The project is expected to be implemented over seven years (2026-2033).

The feasibility study conducted in 2016 mainly focused on the benefits that could result from the barrage. Conversely, the potential negative impacts were either downplayed or completely ignored, such as the issue of siltation upstream due to the barrage.