Barrage debate: Back story of the Padma (Ganges) Barrage Project

BWDB commissioned several studies. Their primary objective was to determine the most suitable location for the barrage, rather than to objectively assess whether constructing the barrage itself was a sound idea. In any case, BWDB conducted another study in 2016, and it is the project outlined in that study that is now being pursued.

Notably, the “Ganges Barrage Project” was also included in the Delta Plan 2100 formulated during the previous Awami League government. At that time, its budget was estimated at US$5.15 billion, which at current exchange rates amounts to approximately Tk 62,000 crore.

The current BNP government is moving forward with the same project. However, apparently in an effort to make the budget appear more “acceptable,” the project has been divided into two phases. Another similarity with the previous government is also evident: secrecy.

Like the previous government, the current administration approved this mega-project worth Tk 33,474 crore without giving the public any opportunity to learn about it, understand it, or express their opinions. The “feasibility study” on the basis of which the project was approved was not made available for public review. Nor was the matter discussed in parliament.