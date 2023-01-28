Democracy, Awami League-style

As for the Bangladesh model of democracy, we have been seeing that for the past 51 years. Awami League leaders often say that they were not able to establish the fundamental pillars of the state -- democracy, socialism, secularism and Bengali nationalism -- because for the majority of the time in post-independence Bangladesh, 'anti-independence' forces had been in power.

If we look back we will see that over the past 51 years, BNP had been in power three times for a total of 16 years 9 months. Hussain Muhammad Ershad had been at the helm for 8 years 8 months. Awami League had been in power for the remaining time and still is. After independence, Bangabandhu's government had been in power for nearly three years nine months. Sheikh Hasina's government, in four terms, has been in power for 19 years. So there is not much difference in time at the helm for what they call 'anti-independence' and 'pro-independence' forces.

Again, Awami League has run the government for three terms along with political forces they deem to be opposed to the spirit of independence and they contested in the elections as an alliance with them thrice. They did not even hesitate to join hands with the party of war criminals, Jamaat-e-Islami, in the movement against BNP for a caretaker government.

No matter what may be written in the party constitution and the constitution of the country, there really is no fundamental difference in the economic policies and political character of the three major parties. All of them have the objective of going to power and remaining in power. Some purportedly uphold Bengali nationalism but compromise when it comes to state religion and take Hefazat on board as their allies. Some claim to be the party of the liberation war, but forge alliances with anti-liberation war forces.

Democracy has many models and faces. But there is no scope to deviate from the fundamental principle on which democracy is founded, that is, the reflection of people's will in running the state. Democracy can be in the Westminster system, where the national parliament takes the final decision on all matters. Then there can be a presidential form of democracy where the president holds all power. This system was in place here till the parliamentary system was introduced. The parliament at that time was termed a 'rubber stamp'.

The 27-point proposal for state repairs put forward recently by BNP speaks of a balance between the power of the president and the prime minister. But when the party had been in power, it had put its trust in the 'sovereignty' of the prime minister. Just as the president is all powerful in a presidential system, in our parliamentary system, all power lies in the hands of the prime minister. Former president Justice Shahabuddin once said regretfully that he had nothing to do but to conduct the official rituals of 'milads' (prayer gatherings) and prayers at graves.