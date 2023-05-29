US visa: Who needs it and why

The US has taken up this policy in a quite calculative manner. They are well aware that this section of society wants the most to go to the US, their interests lie there, they want to educate their children there, some have accumulated assets and amassed their wealth there. In other words, the political, administrative, judicial and social leadership that runs our country, that determines our policies, have a sort of dependence on the US. They need US visas. They need the visas for themselves, for their families and children, for the security of the assets they have accumulated there. If that was not so, there would be no reason to be so perturbed.

For some time, top levels of Awami League have been spewing out anti-US speech. So when the visa policy was announced, there was naturally public curiosity about what reaction would come from the government or the party. It is clear that they no longer hold on to their previous stance. Or perhaps they are mulling over just how deep the implications of this visa policy are, and hence are taking time. For instance, the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said the US has always issued visas according to their own considerations and this continues.

Awami League has taken up the strategy of portraying the visa policy as going in its favour, saying that this was not enacted against them, but primarily against BNP. They point out that members of the 'opposition political parties' are also covered by this visa policy. And if BNP tries to resist the election, this will be considered as obstructing the democratic election process. Obaidul Quader said, the new American visa policy is stuck in BNP's throat, their demeanour is downcast.

Of course, the speeches made by leaders at public meetings or their formal statements do not always reflect reality. Off-the-record statements and circumstances must be taken into consideration. Questions must be raised. BNP will try to step up its movement before the election. Will it be possible to use the administration, the law enforcement agencies or the party leaders and activists to tackle BNP as in the past? Will those in the government, party and administration, who sorely need US visas, be as active as before? Or will they pull back? As the reach of the visa policy is very extensive, many will be apprehensive about doing anything that will prevent them from getting visas. This will naturally have an impact on the government.