The vicious circle of public sector recruitment

Merit is tested visibly. The final filter can remain invisible. The problem becomes more serious when verification moves from a candidate's conduct to political identity. The candidate may then be judged by Facebook posts, political associations, or even the politics of parents and relatives. The individual gradually becomes a political file. Israt Ara's case illustrates this problem. A university considered her qualified and its syndicate approved her appointment, yet the political association of a distant relative allegedly entered the process.

There is also a historical dimension. The Police Reform Commission chief said in 2024 that the verification system had roots in British-era procedures and included inquiries into the political activities of candidates and their relatives. Such logic is understandable in a colonial state concerned with the loyalty of its subjects. But a democratic republic should recruit public servants, not servants of the ruling party.

This is where Bangladesh enters a vicious circle. The political actors in power may change, but an opaque administrative apparatus can survive. One government may use it in ways that disadvantage its opponents. Power eventually changes hands. But if the apparatus remains intact, it becomes available to the next political order. The beneficiaries may change. The victims may change. The machinery remains.

This is the meaning of “two parties, one apparatus.” It does not mean that Bangladesh''s political parties are identical or that every government has used verification in exactly the same way. The argument is institutional. A political actor can inherit a mechanism from its predecessor and use it for its own purposes. Reform therefore cannot mean changing who controls the political filter. The filter itself must be removed.

Local verification adds another danger. Local society is full of family disputes, land conflicts, political factions and personal rivalries. Even members of the same party may be local opponents. If informal local information enters a confidential verification report, a rumour can become information, information can become an official report, and that report can cost someone a career. The candidate may never know who supplied the information or have a meaningful chance to challenge it.