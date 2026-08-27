Opinion
The invisible cost of climate change: Bangladesh's non-economic losses
Climate change discussions in Bangladesh have traditionally focused on measurable economic losses such as damaged homes, destroyed crops, broken embankments, flooded roads, and billions of dollars spent on reconstruction. These losses are visible, quantifiable, and often dominate national and international climate debates. Yet an equally devastating crisis continues to receive far less attention. It is the growing burden of non-economic loss and damage (NELD, the irreversible losses caused by climate change that cannot be measured in financial terms but profoundly affect people's lives, health, culture, identity, ecosystems, and social well-being.
For a country recognised as one of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations, overlooking these invisible losses is a serious policy failure. Bangladesh contributes less than 0.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it bears a disproportionate share of climate impacts.
According to the World Bank's Bangladesh Country Climate and Development Report (2022), tropical cyclones alone cause around US$1 billion in damages every year. The report also warns that climate change could reduce Bangladesh's agricultural GDP by almost one-third by 2050, while 13.3 million people could become internal climate migrants unless stronger adaptation measures are implemented.
These figures are alarming, but they still fail to capture the full extent of climate suffering. A damaged bridge can be rebuilt, and a destroyed house reconstructed. However, no amount of money can replace a lost child, restore centuries-old traditions, revive extinct ecosystems, or return people to the ancestral lands they were forced to abandon. Bangladesh must therefore redefine climate resilience by recognising that human well-being extends far beyond economic recovery.
Every year, floods, cyclones, river erosion, salinity intrusion, heatwaves, droughts, and sea-level rise reshape the lives of millions. The immediate economic damages are widely reported, but the hidden human suffering often remains undocumented. A family displaced by river erosion may receive financial assistance or rehabilitation support, yet no compensation can restore family graveyards, childhood memories, neighborhood relationships, or the emotional attachment to land that has defined generations. The loss of identity and belonging is permanent.
Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in reducing disaster-related deaths. Following the devastating Bhola Cyclone of 1970, which claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, the country invested heavily in cyclone shelters, early warning systems, disaster preparedness, and community volunteers. As a result, cyclone mortality has declined dramatically despite storms becoming increasingly intense. This achievement is globally recognised as a model of disaster risk reduction. Yet saving lives during disasters is only the beginning. Survivors often continue to suffer invisible wounds for years through trauma, displacement, uncertainty, and the destruction of their social and cultural identity.
Climate change is also becoming a silent public health emergency. Rising temperatures are exposing outdoor workers to dangerous heat stress. Floods contaminate drinking water, increasing diarrhoeal diseases, while salinity intrusion in coastal areas contributes to hypertension and maternal health complications. Warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns have expanded the spread of dengue fever across Bangladesh. Beyond physical illness, mental health impacts are becoming increasingly severe. Survivors frequently experience anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prolonged psychological distress.
Farmers repeatedly losing crops to floods, droughts, or salinity often face hopelessness and overwhelming debt, circumstances that have been linked to growing mental health challenges. Unfortunately, Bangladesh's disaster management system still prioritizes food, shelter, and infrastructure, while psychosocial support remains largely absent.
One of the least discussed consequences of climate change is the gradual disappearance of Bangladesh's cultural heritage. Coastal communities are losing traditional fishing practices as marine ecosystems change. Indigenous communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts are finding it increasingly difficult to preserve traditional farming methods because rainfall patterns have become unpredictable.
Local festivals, folklore, customs, and indigenous knowledge that have evolved over centuries are slowly disappearing as families migrate or adapt to unfamiliar environments. Climate change is therefore eroding not only land but also the country's cultural identity.
Traditional ecological knowledge developed over generations is becoming less reliable. Farmers who once relied on seasonal rainfall calendars can no longer accurately predict planting and harvesting periods. Indigenous knowledge of forests, biodiversity, medicinal plants, and natural resource management is becoming increasingly difficult to apply as ecosystems change more rapidly than communities can adapt. Losing this accumulated wisdom represents a profound setback for sustainable development.
Bangladesh's rich biodiversity is equally under threat.
The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, faces increasing salinity, changing freshwater flows, rising temperatures, and more frequent cyclones. Freshwater fish populations are declining, wetlands continue to shrink, migratory bird habitats are deteriorating, and coral ecosystems around St. Martin's Island are under increasing pressure. These losses extend beyond wildlife conservation. Healthy ecosystems provide essential services including natural flood protection, water purification, climate regulation, pollination, and coastal defense. Once degraded, these ecosystem services become extremely difficult and costly to restore.
River erosion remains one of Bangladesh's most devastating climate-related challenges. Every year, the mighty Padma, Jamuna, and Meghna rivers consume thousands of hectares of land, forcing countless families to abandon homes inherited through generations. Along with land, people lose schools, places of worship, marketplaces, community networks, family cemeteries, and the emotional security associated with home. These are losses that cannot be measured in economic terms.
Climate-induced migration is creating new social challenges throughout the country. The World Bank estimates that 13.3 million Bangladeshis could become internal climate migrants by 2050, with many moving toward Dhaka, Chattogram, and other urban centers. Rapid migration increases pressure on housing, employment, healthcare, education, sanitation, and public services. Families become separated, traditional community support systems weaken, and competition over scarce resources intensifies. Unless managed through well-planned policies, climate migration may deepen urban poverty and widen social inequality.
Women and children bear a disproportionate share of these invisible losses. During disasters, women often face increased risks of gender-based violence, reduced privacy in emergency shelters, heavier unpaid caregiving responsibilities, and limited access to reproductive healthcare. Children frequently experience interrupted education because schools are damaged or families are displaced.
Many never return to classrooms, reducing their lifetime opportunities and reinforcing intergenerational poverty. Climate change is therefore not only an environmental challenge but also a profound issue of gender equality and social justice.
Repeated disasters gradually weaken social cohesion. Communities that once depended upon mutual trust and cooperation increasingly experience competition over land, freshwater, employment, and humanitarian assistance. Social tensions rise while traditional support mechanisms erode. These forms of social fragmentation rarely appear in national damage assessments despite their long-term implications for stability and development.
Bangladesh is not alone in confronting non-economic climate losses. Several countries have already begun incorporating these invisible dimensions into climate policy. Japan, following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, integrated long-term psychological counseling and community-based mental health services into disaster recovery, recognizing that emotional healing may take years.
The Netherlands transformed its flood management philosophy through the internationally acclaimed "Room for the River" programme, restoring rivers and ecosystems while protecting communities instead of relying solely on concrete embankments. Fiji, facing rising sea levels, has introduced one of the world's first national frameworks for planned relocation that protects community identity, cultural heritage, and livelihoods rather than simply relocating households. New Zealand increasingly incorporates Māori cultural values and indigenous knowledge into climate adaptation planning, acknowledging that protecting culture is as important as protecting infrastructure.
Australia has strengthened Indigenous-led land management and traditional cultural burning to reduce bushfire risks while preserving indigenous ecological knowledge. These examples demonstrate that successful climate adaptation must protect people, culture, ecosystems, and dignity not merely physical assets.
Unless Bangladesh places non-economic loss and damage at the heart of its climate policies, tomorrow's climate crisis will not simply be one of economic destruction. It will be measured by the irreversible erosion of the nation's culture, biodiversity, social cohesion, human dignity, and collective identity
Bangladesh has rightly gained international recognition for championing the global Loss and Damage agenda during United Nations climate negotiations. The establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 and ongoing work under the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage and the Santiago Network represent significant progress. However, international climate finance continues to focus primarily on infrastructure reconstruction and economic recovery. Bangladesh should advocate for financing that also supports mental health services, ecosystem restoration, cultural preservation, indigenous knowledge protection, planned relocation with dignity, and community rehabilitation.
Climate justice cannot be achieved if only financial losses are compensated while invisible human suffering remains ignored.
Domestically, Bangladesh must move beyond counting damaged roads, embankments, and houses. The National Adaptation Plan should explicitly recognize non-economic loss and damage as a national development priority. Indicators should be developed to monitor mental health, ecosystem integrity, cultural heritage, social cohesion, displacement, indigenous knowledge, and community well-being alongside conventional economic damage assessments.
Disaster management programmes should integrate psychosocial support into emergency response. Investments in mangrove restoration, wetland conservation, river ecosystem management, and biodiversity protection should be viewed not merely as environmental projects but as essential investments in national resilience. Women, children, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and climate-displaced communities must be placed at the center of climate decision-making.
Bangladesh has repeatedly demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. Yet resilience should not be measured only by the number of cyclone shelters built or kilometers of embankments repaired. It should also be measured by whether families can preserve their identity, children can continue their education, indigenous communities can protect their traditions, women can live with dignity, ecosystems can flourish, and displaced people can rebuild meaningful lives.
The greatest climate losses are often the ones that cannot be counted. Unless Bangladesh places non-economic loss and damage at the heart of its climate policies, tomorrow's climate crisis will not simply be one of economic destruction. It will be measured by the irreversible erosion of the nation's culture, biodiversity, social cohesion, human dignity, and collective identity. Protecting these priceless assets is not only an environmental obligation but a moral imperative for ensuring a just, resilient, and sustainable Bangladesh.
* The writer is the Editor and CEO of News Network