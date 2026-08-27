The invisible cost of climate change: Bangladesh's non-economic losses

According to the World Bank's Bangladesh Country Climate and Development Report (2022), tropical cyclones alone cause around US$1 billion in damages every year. The report also warns that climate change could reduce Bangladesh's agricultural GDP by almost one-third by 2050, while 13.3 million people could become internal climate migrants unless stronger adaptation measures are implemented.

These figures are alarming, but they still fail to capture the full extent of climate suffering. A damaged bridge can be rebuilt, and a destroyed house reconstructed. However, no amount of money can replace a lost child, restore centuries-old traditions, revive extinct ecosystems, or return people to the ancestral lands they were forced to abandon. Bangladesh must therefore redefine climate resilience by recognising that human well-being extends far beyond economic recovery.

Every year, floods, cyclones, river erosion, salinity intrusion, heatwaves, droughts, and sea-level rise reshape the lives of millions. The immediate economic damages are widely reported, but the hidden human suffering often remains undocumented. A family displaced by river erosion may receive financial assistance or rehabilitation support, yet no compensation can restore family graveyards, childhood memories, neighborhood relationships, or the emotional attachment to land that has defined generations. The loss of identity and belonging is permanent.

Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in reducing disaster-related deaths. Following the devastating Bhola Cyclone of 1970, which claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, the country invested heavily in cyclone shelters, early warning systems, disaster preparedness, and community volunteers. As a result, cyclone mortality has declined dramatically despite storms becoming increasingly intense. This achievement is globally recognised as a model of disaster risk reduction. Yet saving lives during disasters is only the beginning. Survivors often continue to suffer invisible wounds for years through trauma, displacement, uncertainty, and the destruction of their social and cultural identity.