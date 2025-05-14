Why India’s border ‘push-ins’ are unwarranted

India’s approach to border management has long been marked by aggression, with frequent reports of the country’s Border Security Force (BSF) resorting to shooting, torturing, or killing Bangladeshi nationals along the border. In recent weeks, this aggressive stance has taken a disturbing turn: a significant number of people have been forcibly pushed into Bangladesh from India.

According to reports published in Prothom Alo, from 4 to 7 May, 167 people were pushed across the border into Bangladesh through five different districts. These included 73 through Khagrachhari, 46 through Kurigram, 23 through Sylhet, 15 through Moulvibazar, and 10 through Chuadanga. Then, on 9 May, the BSF offloaded another 78 individuals in Mandarbaria Char, a remote island in the Sundarbans region of Shyamnagar upazila.

Many of them were severely ill after being deprived of food for days; some bore visible signs of physical abuse, while one had a fractured arm. According to the victims, they were blindfolded, subjected to brutal treatment, and airlifted from Gujarat to Bangladesh.