Questions which need to be addressed in designing and implementing reforms

What is less clear to the public at this stage is the process through which the reforms will be enacted and who exactly will be expected to execute the reforms. All of us need to be reminded that the malaise in each sector in need of reforms did not exclusively originate during the tenure of the last regime.

In many cases the problems date back over several decades. Over each regime, failure to address and correct problems aggravated the malaise. The 16 years under the AL deepened the malaise to cancerous proportions where severe surgical intervention is needed to save our body politic from irreversible damage.

Given the long term durability of the problems to be addressed by the respective Commissions we should note that various proposals for reforms, whether through innumerable Commissions/Committees or from civil society and the academic/research community have, over the years, been already presented before the people. I myself was involved, during my tenure as a Member of the Advisory Council, in the first Caretaker government headed by Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed (December 1990-March 1991), in setting up 29 Task Forces (TF) to address the numerous problems related to the economy and governance process, which had accumulated during the Ershad era over the 1980s.