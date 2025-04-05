BNP and NCP: Not seeing their own reflections in the mirror

The advisors travel in government vehicles. They cannot be castigated for travelling in cars that cost millions of taka. The BNP leader did say that if they came to power they would travel in cheap vehicles. Past experiences says the government buys costly cars for each and every minister and advisor. If the ministers travel in costly vehicles, so will the secretaries, DCs and SPs. The money isn't going from their pockets. It is taken from the pockets of the people.

Referring to the NCP leaders, Bulu said, "They force the administration to transfer certain people, to post certain persons to certain positions. The secretaries say they are forced to do so. Engineers are placed under pressure to select certain sites, to give work to certain people."

Bulu's words are not wrong. But it is also true that where BNP can wield its influence, it is also ensuring that persons of its choice are being promoted or being transferred as they wish. Jamaat-e-Islami is doing the same. A review will show BNP perhaps is ahead of the others in this regard.

Bulu didn't miss this chance to lash out at Jamaat too. Referring to the liberation war, he said, "Those who deny 1971, who ignore the bloodshed of three million martyrs, who sidestep the history of the liberation war, hardly can practice politics in the interests of the people. They have no right to seek votes in Bangladesh, to take part in elections here or be involved in the country's politics."