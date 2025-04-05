Opinion
BNP and NCP: Not seeing their own reflections in the mirror
A few months ago, there was a regular exchange of verbal barbs between BNP and Jamaat leaders. In politics, verbal fights are definitely better than gunfights, providing these remain within basic decorum and civility.
In recent times, BNP and National Citizen Party (NCP) are locked in even more diatribe, with leaders of one party bringing about serious allegations against the other almost every single day. The leaders don't bother to even analyse the allegation and simply exchange allegations and counter allegations continuously. It is almost indirectly accepting the opponent's invectives.
During an event of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation on 3 April at Begumganj, Noakhali, BNP vice chairman Barkatullah alias Bulu said, "There are certain advisors who were student leaders at one time, who would live in the halls and messes, would earn by offering tuition. Now they go about in cars costs five or six crore taka, accompanied by an entourage of cars costs 30 to 40 crore taka."
If the ministers travel in costly vehicles, so will the secretaries, DCs and SPs. The money isn't going from their pockets. It is taken from the pockets of the people
The advisors travel in government vehicles. They cannot be castigated for travelling in cars that cost millions of taka. The BNP leader did say that if they came to power they would travel in cheap vehicles. Past experiences says the government buys costly cars for each and every minister and advisor. If the ministers travel in costly vehicles, so will the secretaries, DCs and SPs. The money isn't going from their pockets. It is taken from the pockets of the people.
Referring to the NCP leaders, Bulu said, "They force the administration to transfer certain people, to post certain persons to certain positions. The secretaries say they are forced to do so. Engineers are placed under pressure to select certain sites, to give work to certain people."
Bulu's words are not wrong. But it is also true that where BNP can wield its influence, it is also ensuring that persons of its choice are being promoted or being transferred as they wish. Jamaat-e-Islami is doing the same. A review will show BNP perhaps is ahead of the others in this regard.
Bulu didn't miss this chance to lash out at Jamaat too. Referring to the liberation war, he said, "Those who deny 1971, who ignore the bloodshed of three million martyrs, who sidestep the history of the liberation war, hardly can practice politics in the interests of the people. They have no right to seek votes in Bangladesh, to take part in elections here or be involved in the country's politics."
A day before this, in a statement issued by NCP, it was said that the BNP leaders often talk against attacks carried out on political grounds. They may be expelling disobedient and criminal leaders and activists, but the violent activities continue. This is making the country's political situation murky and agitated.
Expressing deep concern about persons of other parties being injured in BNP's internal clashes, NCP said that the father of NCP's central joint convener Mahbub Alam, Azizur Rahman (Bachchu Molla), was injured during clashes between local Chhatra Dal and Swechchhashebok Dal on 30 March in Ramganj, Lakkhipur. He broke and arm during the clashes and was seriously injured. Incidentally, Azizur Rahman is the father of information and broadcast advisor Mahfuj Alam.
The statement also alleged that BNP men were regularly threatening NCP activists and organisers in various areas around the country.
Meanwhile, it has been learnt from a study by National Citizen Party that over the past eight months 70 people have been killed in clashes among members of BNP and its associate organisations. This was published on Thursday in NCP's verified Facebook page. The heading or the reports was "New Bangladesh, Old BNP."
If the NCP leaders set to the task of drawing up their party constitution, the people would get to know their plans and policies. If a party, even a month after being launched, is unable to come up with a party constitution and party slogan, how can people put their trust in them?
A list has been drawn up based on daily newspapers from 7 August last year to 31 March this year, concerning crimes committed by members of BNP and its associate organisations. The crimes have been divided into three categories -- financial and verbal violence (extortion, threats, forced occupation); physical violence (damage of property, assault, clashes, etc); and, death.
Senior joint convener of NCP, Ariful Islam Adeeb, said that during the one-point demand against the Sheikh Hasina government, from 28 October 2023 to 7 January 2024, perhaps 22 or 27 BNP men were killed. Yet over the past eight months in favourable circumstances, 70 persons were killed by members of BNP and its front organisations. This is a matter of concern. On 24 March this year NCP leader Hannan Masud and his followers were attacked in Hatiya. The next day his supporters claimed at a press briefing that, local BNP men had launched the attacked out of jealousy of Masud's popularity.
In recent times, NCP's main organiser (north) Sarjis Alam sparked off controversy by carrying out an election campaign in his own district with an entourage of over 100 cars. BNP leaders criticised him. But there is some degree of internal democracy in NCP. A leader of NCP itself raised questions concerning Sarjis Alam's huge entourage of vehicles. Sarjis Alam gave his reply. I do not think BNP and Awami League have even this degree of democratic practice.
Apparently the BNP vice chairman had reacted in anger, provoked by the NCP study and its statements. These verbal attacks and counter attacks are rooted in election calculations.
NCP leaders have said that BNP does not want reforms and hence are in a hurry for the election. But they themselves have begun election campaigning too. Most of NCP central leaders visited their possible constituencies this Eid.
BNP leaders are also keeping up communication with the respective areas. In the absence of Awami League, BNP eyes NCP and Jamaat as its new contenders. They fear that any election understanding between NCP and Jamaat may upset the vote calculations.
NCP is talking about creating a new Bangladesh. It has announced that it will introduce a new trend in politics. But many of the party leaders speak in the same old tune. Speaking at a public gather on Friday at the Bagmara High School grounds in Lalmai upazila of Cumilla, NCP joint member secretary Zainul Abedin said, "In the past we had heard that Cumilla as the hub of Awami League terrors. But now we want to say that wherever there is Awami League in Cumilla, there will be a mass 'cleansing'."
All players in the political area are fining faults in their opponents. But they do not see their own reflections in the mirror. Rather than being so obsessed with castigating BNP, if the NCP leaders set to the task of drawing up their party constitution, the people would get to know their plans and policies. If a party, even a month after being launched, is unable to come up with a party constitution and party slogan, how can people put their trust in them?
* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir