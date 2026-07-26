Padma (Ganges) barrage and 14 problems: Why a new study is necessary

The report's dry season flow calculations rest on two assumptions: firstly, that the Ganges Treaty of 1996 will remain in effect, and secondly, that the flow patterns from 1997 to 2010 will continue in the future. Both assumptions have now fallen apart.

The Ganges Treaty's term will expire in December of 2026, with no indication of a new agreement. Before the Farakka Barrage, the average dry season flow at Pangsha was 2,031 cubic meters per second. Post-treaty, it dropped to 576 cubic meters, and in some years, even lower.

Without the treaty, it is likely to decrease further. Moreover, India's upstream water withdrawal is increasing every decade. The report contains no flow data from the 16 years post-2010.