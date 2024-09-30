Let’s acknowledge things have changed

It was the worst of times because hundreds of people and students had been killed in the previous weeks during their movement against the fascist government while hundreds were languishing at the hospitals for treatment of their critical injuries, including bullet wounds in body and eyes; in fact that was the largest number. People were still unsure in those weeks whether embracing deaths and injuries would ultimately become successful, whether the tyrannical government would fall. Some of them would subsequently die while undergoing treatment.

At the same time, it was the best of times as people from across the spectrum have learned to work together keeping aside their ideological and gender differences and braving many other oddities, which in the first place should not at all be obstacles for peaceful coexistence in a nation state. Finally, after 53 years of achieving independence we were turning into citizens, many of us thought except the agnostics who cannot help themselves.

But all that goodwill, intentions and benevolent acts are facing questions now. It is not that everything we achieved during the July-August movement and in the subsequent weeks are crumbling. But surely the signs of cracks are becoming visible.