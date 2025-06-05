Opinion
Why mass awareness matters for environmental protection
Mass awareness is crucial to protect environment as it is being polluted in various ways including single-use of plastic bottles.
The environment is also being polluted due to liquid waste from factories, waste from kitchens and restaurants, smokes from vehicles and brick-kilns. Battery-run rickshaws also cause environment pollution.
According to a study, plastic bottles remain in the environment for up to 450 years. These release microplastics and toxic chemicals into ecosystems and food chain.
However, there is no strong waste management system in place in the country. So the mass awareness can play a significant role to protect environment from pollution.
Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO), a non-profit action research organisation, in a recent study reveals that the country generates maximum 3.84 billion of single-use plastic bottles every year. Only 21.4 per cent can be recycled. The rest 78.6 per cent end up in rivers, sea and dumping stations.
As a result, plastic waste along with others causes health and environmental risks. Waste from kitchens and restaurants also clog drains resulting in water logging and environmental damage.
However, only 18.4 of urban consumers and 5.5 per cent of rural consumers are aware of the health risks caused by the plastic bottles, the study says.
On the flip side, only 3.4 per cent of waste collectors are aware of the environment pollution due to plastic bottles.
In view of the consequences of health and environmental hazards, awareness can play a key role in combatting the single-use plastic.
People in general across the country discard plastic bottles without understanding its environmental impact and ultimate health hazard.
While chatting with a senior journalist friend, he shared an experience of the awareness of German people about the environment in Germany. He said he tossed a bit of foil paper on the street from a cigarette packet as there was no bin nearby. Immediately a German woman picked it up and dropped it into a bin at distance. There is hardly any such awareness in our country.
Moreover, most of the households discard plastic bottles and polythene as solid waste. But this could be different if the plastic bottles and polythene were separated from the rest and then recycled.
In this context, the government and non-government organisations can play an important role in creating mass awareness. The government can launch massive campaign about the environmental and health hazard of plastic bottles. A social campaign engaging political parties, local communities and schools, colleges and university students can also be taken across the country to create awareness among the people.
Earlier, voluntary organisations and scouts would launch campaigns about the environment pollution. But those activities are not seen now-a-days. But those activities could be revived. Given the degradation of environment, the government should chalk out various programmes to create awareness about the environment pollution.
Various committees at the ward, union, upazila and zila level can be formed to implement the programmes. These committees can hold rallies and discussions on the health and environment hazards of the plastic bottles.Moreover, the government can make policies and formulate laws to reduce the production of plastic bottles on the one hand and fine those who discard these bottles here and there.
The political parties have also a responsibility to carry out mass campaigns to create awareness among the people. But it is noticed that the political parties hardly bother with these social activities. But it is urgent to save the environment to lead a healthy and peaceful life free from environment pollution. People have been suffering from various diseases like cancer, asthma and more due to environment pollution.
Alongside carrying out studies and research on the environment pollution, the government can immediately take some steps to fight environment pollution. Mass campaigns can be one of the steps that can help reduce environment pollution. It is expected that the government will in no time do something for the environment and the human beings.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]