Why mass awareness matters for environmental protection

Mass awareness is crucial to protect environment as it is being polluted in various ways including single-use of plastic bottles.

The environment is also being polluted due to liquid waste from factories, waste from kitchens and restaurants, smokes from vehicles and brick-kilns. Battery-run rickshaws also cause environment pollution.

According to a study, plastic bottles remain in the environment for up to 450 years. These release microplastics and toxic chemicals into ecosystems and food chain.

However, there is no strong waste management system in place in the country. So the mass awareness can play a significant role to protect environment from pollution.

Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO), a non-profit action research organisation, in a recent study reveals that the country generates maximum 3.84 billion of single-use plastic bottles every year. Only 21.4 per cent can be recycled. The rest 78.6 per cent end up in rivers, sea and dumping stations.