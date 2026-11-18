The cure for an ailing economy must come from within the economy itself. The government does not have the financial capacity to subsidize the industry indefinitely. So there are two possible ways forward: increase income and reduce costs.

1. Gradually adjust the value of the taka

Factory owners are telling us that if the dollar rises from its current rate of Tk 124 to Tk 130 or Tk 135, they will be able to pay a minimum monthly wage of Tk 25,000.

Consider a factory that exports $1 million worth of goods every month. If half of its earnings go towards raw materials, the remaining $500,000, converted at Tk 135 per dollar, would generate approximately Tk 5.3 million in additional monthly revenue.

However, this would also increase foreign loan repayment costs and inflation. Therefore, any adjustment should be gradual and controlled. Currency depreciation can help, but it cannot be the sole source of funding higher wages.

2. Break down the artificial barriers in the yarn market

Three restrictions have created a protected market for a handful of influential spinning mills:

· A ban on yarn imports through land ports.

· Requiring bank guarantees instead of bonded warehouse facilities for yarn in the 10-to-30-count range.

· A directive requiring manufacturers to purchase half of their yarn from domestic mills.

The price of 30-count yarn has already increased by around 15 cents per kilogram.

For a knitwear factory requiring 100 tonnes of yarn a month, this translates into an additional monthly cost of approximately Tk 1.85 million—equivalent to the current wages of 150 workers.

Tear down these barriers, but strengthen monitoring to prevent bonded yarn from being diverted into the open market.

The real problems facing spinning mills are gas shortages and high interest rates. The remedies should target those problems directly.

3. Prioritise energy supply to industrial zones

Fuel and electricity should be prioritized for industrial areas. Due to shortages of gas and electricity, many factories are forced to run on diesel.

According to a simple calculation by an engineer, if a generator produces 3.5 units of electricity per litre of diesel, the fuel cost alone comes to approximately Tk 38 per unit. By comparison, grid electricity for industrial consumers costs around Tk 14 per unit.

Reducing this cost could translate directly into higher wages for workers.