Changing the culture of public fund embezzlement

Be it misappropriation of public money or earning money by abusing power, a section of people of different backgrounds were involved in these criminal activities.

They all actually formed only one party which may be called mafia and they had a ‘caring mother’ as well. Not always having the ethos of sophisticated citizens, each of them was the specially privileged member of the oligarchy. They did not also hide their status.

Prior to the farcical elections held in January 2024, media reports showed that a group of businessmen were chanting the slogan: "The government of Sheikh Hasina, is needed time and again." These creatures, some businessmen and their hired executives alike, often bragged that "we the businessmen run the government by paying tax."

As if the job holders and others are not at all taxpayers and the middle and lower middle class people do not pay value added tax which is supposed to be paid by the manufacturers, service providers and sellers.

The surplus (profit) money earned by these groups swell only when consumers of products and services buy them – the relation or process to which they are generally oblivious. Because if say "abracadabra" like that of the gang leader of Ali Baba and 40 Thieves in the Tales of the Arabian Nights, to open the door of the place where stolen assets were kept, the money from the consumers come to their pockets as value addition.

Such people expressed their arrogance by insinuating publicly that it is only they who pay tax and run the government. Their bragging is so similar to Sheikh Hasina’s statement that "I arrange food to 16 crore (people)’!

Thus, they had been successful in turning Bangladesh into an ‘El Dorado’ with permanent arrangement for plundering public resources by depriving the people of their right to vote and elect their leaders!