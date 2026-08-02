What are the legal aspects Sheikh Hasina's extradition process ?

In a Reuters interview on 10 July, Sheikh Hasina, convicted of crimes against humanity and in hiding, expressed her interest in ‘returning’ to Bangladesh in December. Although Sheikh Hasina described this as 'returning home' and said she would 'return to surrender,' neither the legal nor the real situation applies in this case.

Since she has been sheltered in India since her flight from Bangladesh on on 5 August 2024, and due to the prisoner exchange and extradition agreement between Bangladesh and India regarding convicted criminals, Hasina’s 'arrival' in Bangladesh is supposed to be determined by that law.

Secondly, since she has already been convicted by the court, she did not appeal, and she has not been granted any kind of bail, the law enforcement agencies are obligated to arrest her if found within the country.