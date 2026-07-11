How realistic is Sheikh Hasina's announcement of returning to Bangladesh in December?

Deposed Prime Minister and President of the Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, has announced that she plans to return to Bangladesh next December and surrender before the court. She has also called on party leaders living in exile to return to the country with her.

However, there is uncertainty even within Awami League about whether this is a genuine plan or a political strategy to revive the party's activities. Many party leaders say that beyond the question of whether Sheikh Hasina herself will return, the bigger issue is how many leaders and activists would ultimately be willing to take such a risk under the current political circumstances.

Last Thursday night, Sheikh Hasina gave a telephone interview to the UK-based news agency Reuters. During the interview, she specifically stated that she intends to return to Bangladesh next December.

On 5 August 2024, she was removed from power amid a mass uprising led by students and the public and subsequently fled to India, bringing an end to her uninterrupted rule of more than 15 and a half years.

According to a United Nations report, nearly 1,400 people were killed during the mass uprising in July and August.