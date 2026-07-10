Sheikh Hasina will return only to have her death sentence carried out: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam made these remarks today, Friday, at a discussion and awards ceremony held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, in Kakrail, Dhaka, to mark International MSME Day 2026. The event was organised by the National SME Association.

Referring to an interview with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published by Reuters, the Opposition Chief Whip said, "In an interview today, we saw that someone is planning to return to the country in December. The country has already suffered through 16 years of devastation. Now we also want her to return, but only so that the death sentence can be carried out."

Speaking about Sheikh Hasina's possible return, Nahid Islam said, "It is not for Sheikh Hasina to decide how she will return. Whether she comes with others, whether she surrenders or not, those are matters for the Government of Bangladesh to determine. The government must discuss the issue with New Delhi; there is no other party involved. It is the government that will decide when to bring her back, how to bring her back, and how to enforce the court''s verdict. She must be brought back only after all necessary preparations have been made."