Sheikh Hasina will return only to have her death sentence carried out: Nahid Islam
Speaking at a discussion and awards ceremony marking International Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day 2026, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam said that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power in the mass uprising, would return to Bangladesh only to have her death sentence carried out.
He said, "The verdict has already been delivered in Bangladesh. It is now the responsibility of this government to bring the perpetrator of the genocide back to the country through the proper diplomatic and legal channels and enforce the sentence."
Nahid Islam made these remarks today, Friday, at a discussion and awards ceremony held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, in Kakrail, Dhaka, to mark International MSME Day 2026. The event was organised by the National SME Association.
Referring to an interview with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published by Reuters, the Opposition Chief Whip said, "In an interview today, we saw that someone is planning to return to the country in December. The country has already suffered through 16 years of devastation. Now we also want her to return, but only so that the death sentence can be carried out."
Speaking about Sheikh Hasina's possible return, Nahid Islam said, "It is not for Sheikh Hasina to decide how she will return. Whether she comes with others, whether she surrenders or not, those are matters for the Government of Bangladesh to determine. The government must discuss the issue with New Delhi; there is no other party involved. It is the government that will decide when to bring her back, how to bring her back, and how to enforce the court''s verdict. She must be brought back only after all necessary preparations have been made."
On the execution of Sheikh Hasina's death sentence, the Opposition Chief Whip added, "I believe this would also be a major step toward ensuring stability in the country. The government should enforce the verdict without delay. If anyone is considering any alternative course of action, it will not be good for anyone."
He also said, "Those who took part in the July mass uprising are prepared to face any political situation. We are ready for any circumstances to safeguard the country''s independence, sovereignty, and economy."
The event was chaired by Ashikin Alam, chief coordinator of the organising association. Entrepreneurs from across the country attended the program.
''Putting Awami League on trial is the right course''
Responding to reporters after the event, Nahid Islam said that if there were any attempt to inflame the political situation around Sheikh Hasina or Awami League, and if the government were to encourage such efforts, the government itself would suffer the greatest consequences.
The NCP convener added, "The government is also considering putting the
Awami League on trial as an organisation. We believe this is the right course. The verdict against Sheikh Hasina has already been delivered. Now it must be enforced. If Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh, it will only be for the implementation of her death sentence."
Nahid Islam also claimed that Sheikh Hasina had abandoned the leaders and activists of her own party and fled to New Delhi. "Awami League is not a political party," he said. "It is a party controlled from New Delhi. Therefore, Sheikh Hasina''s decisions are not really her own. She speaks only to the extent that she is permitted to do so from New Delhi."
He added, "Whether Sheikh Hasina returns, how she returns, and whether the verdict is carried out will ultimately depend on the diplomatic and political understanding between Dhaka and New Delhi."
Nahid Islam also expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence handed to Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu) President Hasanul Haq Inu, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case involving crimes against humanity.
He said, "The verdict against Hasanul Haq Inu has raised questions about the judiciary and the tribunal. We have not seen any reaction from the government. The government is also a political party, yet we have received no response from it in that capacity either."