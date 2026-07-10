If you are so desperate to enter the country, why did you flee?

It is important to establish whether Hasina was in India as a political refugee or simply on a long-term visa. To obtain political asylum, an applicant is generally required to surrender their home country''s passport. Did she do so? She did not.

At the request of Hasina and her husband, MA Wazed Miah, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi renewed their passports. On 26 November 1979, Hasina renewed the passport she had originally received on 18 April 1975 (Passport No. B-096231), paying a fee of 31 rupees and 10 paisa in Indian currency. However, her passport bore no Indian visa. Nor is there any evidence that she ever attempted to return to Bangladesh from Europe or India. There are no reports that she was prevented from boarding a flight at Bonn or Delhi airport, or that, after boarding, she was turned back upon arrival at Dhaka airport and denied entry into the country.

Sheikh Hasina was living in self-imposed exile. A foreign journalist remarked that there was no official restriction preventing her from returning to Bangladesh, she simply chose not to. As he put it, "What would be the point of going back?" (Bichitra, 13 February 1981). After returning to Bangladesh in May 1981, however, Hasina repeatedly claimed that the government had not allowed her to come back. She concealed the fact that her exile had been voluntary. That, too, was part of her political strategy.

On 5 August 2024, Hasina went into exile for a second time. Whether she actually resigned, whether she was forced to go to India or left of her own accord, whether her departure was the result of a negotiated settlement or a flight undertaken in fear for her life, these questions all remain the subject of considerable debate.

Sheikh Hasina, along with many others, has been charged before the International Crimes Tribunal. She also continues to face allegations and legal proceedings involving financial irregularities and abuse of power. In one case, she has been sentenced to death. The speed with which the trial was conducted has raised questions: was the verdict truly intended to punish her, or was it primarily aimed at preventing her from returning, at least for the time being?