The link between power and the magic wand of wealth

It is now almost certain that in the first half of February next year, the 13th National Parliament and the Constitution Reform Council elections will be held. At the same time, a referendum will take place on several important reforms included in the July National Charter. For a large portion of citizens, this is undoubtedly good news. However, many remain concerned about who will form the next Parliament and the Constitution Reform Council. There is also apprehension that the upcoming Parliament or Reform Council may include numerous controversial figures who could use power as a 'magic wand' to acquire wealth.

Our past experiences are not reassuring. As an example, consider a previous instance. Many readers may recall that in June 2008, elections were held for four old city corporations—Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet. For the first time, candidates were required to submit affidavits along with their nomination papers, detailing their educational qualifications, profession, sources of income, past and present legal cases, and the assets and liabilities of both themselves and their dependents. This was made mandatory following persistent efforts by “Shujan—Citizens for Good Governance” and under the guidance of the High Court. The purpose of submitting and publishing these details was to empower voters with information so they could make informed choices and vote for honest and qualified candidates.