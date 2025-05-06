A return to precarious governance must be prevented

Everyone hopes that the proposed constitutional reforms will not contain any fundamental flaws that could endanger Bangladesh’s system of democratic governance. However, there is concern that the formation of a National Constitutional Council (NCC) and a Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) could lead to the emergence of an unelected oligarchy. Given the present state of the recommendations, these bodies have the potential remain outside the scope of direct public accountability. These proposed institutions comprising judges, bureaucrats and others, could give rise to an elite group or oligarchy.

A precedent of this propensity can be seen in India's 2014 National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC). Even though India’s system allowed for a degree of political involvement in judicial appointments, the proposed structure here entirely excludes elected representation. Some may find a similarity to Iran’s Guardian Council, where unelected religious and legal experts exercise ultimate authority without any accountability to the people.