Labour migration to Malaysia: Is the syndicate powerful than the state

Many of us grew up hearing about the syndicates of rice, dal, oil and salt markets in the third world countries. A few days ago we saw the government officials launched raids at different wholesale markets and shops against hoarding edible oil. What an unfortunate fate for men and women migrants! You have been given the honourable title of 'remittance warriors', of 'today's freedom fighters', but in actuality it seems your value is even less than oil or salt. Except for the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, no other department comes forward to talk in your favour.

On 19 December 2021, Bangladesh signed an agreement with Malaysia to send migrants to the Southeast Asian nation. Expat minister Imran Ahmed was highly lauded for signing the agreement protecting the rights of the migrants. We were extremely delighted with the the labour market opening after remaining closed for so long. But at the beginning of 2022, we have to hear the bad news of a certain number of our recruiting agencies influencing the concerned ministry of Malaysia. Malaysian human resource minister M Saravanan officially sent a letter to our minister to recruit migrants through 25 recruiting agencies, bypassing rights-based agreement. Thank you, the minister. In response the minister said his ministry has no scope to allow sending migrants ignoring the rules and regulations and depriving the majority of the recruiting agencies.