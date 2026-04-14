Why is Bangladesh so divided?

In Bangladesh, if you foster and manifest the spirit of 1971, you will be considered either a supporter of Awami League or BNP. If you promote Islamic values, you are seen as aligned with Jamaat. If you speak of progress, you are labelled a leftist or, at times, dismissively tagged as “Shahbagi.” But what, then, simply makes one a Bangladeshi?

Bangladesh, a land of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and resilient people, is often portrayed as a symbol of harmony and coexistence. From the outside, it appears to be a nation enriched by multiple cultures, ideologies, and traditions living side by side. Yet beneath this surface lies a political landscape deeply fractured by competing visions, contested histories, and conflicting ideological directions that continue to challenge a shared national identity.