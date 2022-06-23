Let's play with the proletariat

They work hard but their fates remain unchanged. They catch fish the whole night, struggling on the choppy waves of Padma, but they don’t get a fair price for the fish in the morning—a saga of fishermen.

To describe these fishermen's unbearable agonies, Manik Bandopadhyay penned in his novel 'The Boatman of River Padma' that the 'god' lives in civilised society; you will not find him here—a scenario that is quite similar to contemporary Bangladesh.

There is a section of people in the country, the bourgeoisie, who have assets in the 'civilised' realms of Canada, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, UK are becoming richer by the day, while another section, the proletariat, works relentlessly on the field, but fortune betrays them time and again. They drift in flood water, they run after the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks to buy essential commodities at fair prices and they take to the streets in demand of their wages and bonuses.