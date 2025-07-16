All female students are married, none passed in two Pirozpur schools!

Recently the results of SSC (Secondary School Certificate) and equivalent examinations were published. Girls in our country have almost consistently outperformed boys in the SSC and equivalent examinations.

Every year, newspapers publish jubilant photos of top-scoring female students, which makes us proud and reassured. But this year I found the heading of a news report rather startling.

That said that no student of two schools in Bhandaria upazila of Pirozpur could pass in the SSC and equivalent exams this year. The two schools are Jujkhola Sammeleta Girls’ High School, and Madhya Charail High School.

Jujkhola Sammeleta Girls’ High School’s headteacher Uttam Haldar said 12 students completed registration from the school this year. Five of them took the exams. All of them failed. He further said as all of the female students were married, they did not attend classes regularly. The news report is truly shocking.

Bangladesh was improving in terms of female literacy rate than some other countries of South Asia. According to the World Bank’s 2021 report, the rate of female literacy (15-24 years) in the country was 97 per cent. The report further said Bangladesh has achieved 93.3 per cent gender parity in education, which is a significant success.