Reviving Dhaka: Safe streets, safe food, healthy environment

Let's all actively participate in shaping our city and neighborhoods by engaging with initiatives related to food safety and environmental health. Community members can attend neighborhood meetings to share experiences and suggestions for improving food systems and environmental practices. Together, we can advocate for a healthier future.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for those interested in public health advocacy. Connect with organizations focused on sanitation, waste management, and food safety awareness campaigns. Donate your time and skills by packaging educational materials or participating in cleanups to protect our waterways and food supply.

Food safety and environmental health are very important. We need to start promoting these issues in our democracy. Please visit or call your local elected officials—city, county, state, and national—and show your support for laws that improve food safety and create green spaces.

It’s essential to advocate for better food safety rules in local markets and restaurants. We should also push for more public places where we can gather, enjoy time with family, and connect with others in our community. Your voice and actions on these matters are vital for making a difference here in Dhaka.

We can organise public forums that allow all of us to engage in discussions with relevant experts and fellow Dhakans. These gatherings present excellent opportunities for us to share knowledge, collaborate on solutions, and learn from each other's experiences. I encourage every Dhakan to participate in the upcoming forums to take full advantage of these occasions. Together, let’s equip ourselves with the knowledge, insights, and strategies needed to address the growing threats of unsafe food and environmental hazards that endanger our lives and well-being.

Everyone living in Dhaka has a responsibility to help create a healthy city for ourselves and our loved ones. It’s time for us to speak up and strive for healthier food choices and a safe environment. By working together, we can draw attention to this crucial issue. Food safety and environmental health are immediate concerns that affect us all; they require our urgent attention to keep our loved ones healthy. Let’s take action today to create a healthier future and make a lasting difference.

The streets of Dhaka can continue to be a vibrant source of culinary delight, but this requires coordinated efforts from both the government and citizens to tackle the current challenges of food safety and environmental health. By prioritizing safety, embracing sustainable practices, and enforcing accountability, we can ensure a healthier future for generations to come. Together, we can transform our cherished street food culture into a promoter of public health rather than a source of risk.

* Dr. Shahriar Hossain is an environmental scientist, journalist, and Social Justice advocate, involved in the UNFCC, BRS Conventions and plastic treaty negotiations. Contact: [email protected]