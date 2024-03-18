Restaurant business booms, safety lags behind

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) carried out a survey in 2021 on the restaurant sector. The objective of the survey was to determine the sector's contribution to the country's GDP.

According to the survey results, there were 436,274 hotels and restaurants in the country in 2021, which was 58 per cent more than in the 2009-10 fiscal. Of these, 852 are owned by state-owned companies. The rest were all owned by individuals and private companies.

Over the past one decade, many young persons have become entrepreneurs by establishing restaurants. Pronil Shamsad Jadid of Dhaka is one such young man. After graduating with a degree in business administration, he did not go looking for a job. Neither did he go abroad with his friends. What he did was take funds from his family and invest it as capital in a restaurant. He has 11 restaurants in Dhaka under three different brand names. Two of his restaurants were closed down in the drives after the Bailey Road fire.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Pronil said, "No one said that so many different approvals would be required to set up a restaurant. All we knew was that a trade licence would be required. Now they are talking about 10 or 11 different certificates." He said, the authorities were behaving in an inhuman manner. He now wonders whether it would have been better if her had left the country and gone abroad.

With investments increasing, employment in restaurants has doubled. According to the BBS survey, there are around 2,072,000 people involved in the sector. This was just around 900,000 a decade ago. Many women are joining the sector too, alongside their male counterparts. The employees earn around Tk 314.29 billion (Tk 31,429 crore) in wages and other allowances annually. An employee earns Tk 152,000 annually on average.

Md Ujjal Gazi was the manager of a restaurant that was recently shut down. His monthly salary was Tk 25,000 and his family would live on this salary. He told Prothom Alo, "My job has suddenly become uncertain. I was supposed to get married after Eid, but have postponed this, given the situation." He said there had been 25 employees in the restaurant, and how all of them are in uncertainty. It is now the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr is ahead. Everyone is in a dilemma with their families.