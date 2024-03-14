Fire safety: Disjointed drives, dragging investigations

It is RAJUK's responsibility to check whether buildings are being erected according to the city's plans, how the buildings are supposed to be and how they actually are. Experts say there are a lot of shortcomings in their performing their duties. However, RAJUK has taken up drives after the Bailey Road fire. The RAJUK officials have been 'randomly' raiding various buildings and imposing fines.

RAJUK member (development control) Mohammad Abdul Ahad, claims that their raids are a part of routine operations. He told Prothom Alo, it is not as if RAJUK is operating the mobile court only after the Bailey Road fire. Such operations are run regularly. Two inter-agency teams have been formed in the two Dhaka city corporations to check whether the buildings have occupancy certificates, fire safety, etc. The teams have been working in a coordinated manner.

Sources in RAJUK say, however, that after the Bailey Road fire, the organisation's city development committee held a meeting on 4 March where it was decided to form 8 inter-agency teams headed by the directors of 8 zonal offices of RAJUK. In accordance to the decision, letters were sent to the city corporation, the fire service and other concerned agencies for the names of their representatives.

The teams have not started work as yet. Actually, work on forming the teams hasn't even started. The chief executive officer (CEO) of Dhaka North City Corporation, Mir Khairul Alam, told Prothom Alo that RAJUK has called for a meeting on 14 March (today, Thursday) regarding the integrated drive. A work plan would be devised at the meeting. He said, this is not just eyewash. From now on the matter of trade licences would also be strictly monitored.

As part of RAJUK plans for an integrated operation, a team of the organisation yesterday, Wednesday, also raided three buildings on Dhanmondi Road 9A. Two houses were fined.

For instance, RAJUK raised a house in Dhanmondi to find that the building had approval for residences, but had restaurants on the ground and first floors. On the third floor there was a private school. Executive magistrate Munir Hossain Howladar who was heading the drive, said a deadline has been given to relocate the business establishments from the residential buildings.