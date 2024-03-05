RAJUK, South City Corporation, police on separate fire safety drives

RAJUK, the South City Corporation and the police are carrying out their separate operations as they want. Experts say that these operations must be run in order to save people’s lives, to eliminate the risk of fire and to ensure safety. However, this must be done on the basis of coordinated short-term, mid-term and long-term planning. That will yield better results.

When asked whether the operations were coordinated or not, public works secretary Wasi Uddin told Prothom Alo that for the time being RAJUK was operating on its own accord. The other offices of the government were not able to carry out drives every day due to lack of workforce and other work pressure. That was why it was not possible at the moment for all the agencies to be working in coordination. He said that the RAJUK would carry out its raids in Dhanmondi, Satmasjid Road and other areas were restaurants were being run in violation of the rules. Later the drives would be carried out in coordination with other government organisations.

According to the fire service and civil defence directorate, their inspection reveals that 2,603 buildings in the capital are at risk of fire. On the risk list are 801 educational institutions, 345 hospitals and 325 residential buildings.