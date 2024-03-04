2600 buildings in Dhaka at risk of fire

A total of 2,603 buildings in the capital are at risk of fire, according to the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Of the buildings, 1,106 are shopping complexes. The risky buildings include educational institutions, hospitals, residential buildings and media houses.

This list of risky buildings has been made by conducting inspections between 2018 and 2023.

The fire service, however, could not inspect all buildings in Dhaka. As a result, the total number of risky buildings could not be known. The risky buildings have been categorised in two types. One type is risky and another type is highly risky.

The fire service couldn't inform this correspondent instantly as to how many buildings among 2603 are highly risky.

In 2023 the fire service inspected 58 shopping complexes. All of these buildings are more or less risky. Of these buildings, nine buildings are highly risky. Gausia Market is one of them. This market is popular among women. Thousands of customers shop from this market every day. However, the customers don't know that this building is highly risky.

New Market is opposite of Gausia Market.

The Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence declared the Gausia Market and the New Market highly risky in 2019 and issued notices more than once. However, no action has been taken. Meanwhile, the New Market caught fire in April last year.