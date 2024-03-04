2600 buildings in Dhaka at risk of fire
A total of 2,603 buildings in the capital are at risk of fire, according to the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Of the buildings, 1,106 are shopping complexes. The risky buildings include educational institutions, hospitals, residential buildings and media houses.
This list of risky buildings has been made by conducting inspections between 2018 and 2023.
The fire service, however, could not inspect all buildings in Dhaka. As a result, the total number of risky buildings could not be known. The risky buildings have been categorised in two types. One type is risky and another type is highly risky.
The fire service couldn't inform this correspondent instantly as to how many buildings among 2603 are highly risky.
In 2023 the fire service inspected 58 shopping complexes. All of these buildings are more or less risky. Of these buildings, nine buildings are highly risky. Gausia Market is one of them. This market is popular among women. Thousands of customers shop from this market every day. However, the customers don't know that this building is highly risky.
New Market is opposite of Gausia Market.
The Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence declared the Gausia Market and the New Market highly risky in 2019 and issued notices more than once. However, no action has been taken. Meanwhile, the New Market caught fire in April last year.
Fire service officials said it would be difficult for the people to come out if the Gausia Market catches fire. So there is a fear of huge casualties.
After the fire broke out in Bangabazar Complex and Dhaka New Market in April 2023, the fire service started inspecting shopping complexes in the capital.
Fire service officials said while visiting Gausia Market they noticed that no steps were taken although the market had been declared highly risky four years ago. Later, they issued a letter. Still no action has been taken in one year.
Preferring not to be named, one of the officials, who inspected Gausia Market, said it would be difficult to get access to water if fire breaks out at Gausia Market. If the fire breaks out, there is no scope to extinguish fire in three sites of the market except the front. Goods have been kept in front of every shop and shops have been set on the stairs. Electric lines and meters are unprotected.
Takia Sultana who works for a clothing store, regularly goes to Gausia Market for shopping. Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said she didn't notice any warning about the risk of fire anywhere in the market.
When the fire service inspected Gausia Market last year, Rafiqul Islam was the president of the shop owners' association of the Gausia Market.
When contacted, he declined to make any comment.
Current president of shop owners' association, Farid Uddin Ahmed also didn't make any comment.
He said the committee can talk on this. He doesn't know anything.
