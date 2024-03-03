Bailey Road fire: Writ seeks HC directives to form probe committee
A writ petition has been filed at the High Court, seeking its directives to form a committee to investigate the fire incident on Bailey Road in Dhaka.
Besides, it sought directives to stop commercial activities on Bailey Road and other residential areas in the city and to provide the families of the fire victims with adequate compensation.
Supreme Court Lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand filed the writ petition on Sunday. Talking to Prothom Alo, he said the petition would be presented before a dual bench of the High Court for a hearing on the day. Justice Naima Haider will lead the bench.
Meanwhile, another Supreme Court lawyer, Solaiman Tushar, issued a legal notice, demanding a judicial commission to investigate the Bailey Road incident and Tk 50 million compensation for each of the victims.
The notice was sent to the home secretary, housing and public works secretary, fire service director general, RAJUK chairman, and Dhaka district deputy commissioner.
The notice stated that everyone has the right to live and personal freedom as per section 32 of the constitution. Also, section 36 endorses the right to free movement of each citizen.
A total of 46 deaths have taken place as the authorities failed to identify a risky building and take action against it. They, under no circumstances, can avoid their responsibilities.
The notice asked the respondents to inform in writing about the steps taken in this regard within five working days.
Solaiman Tushar said if proper actions are not taken after the notice, he will file a writ petition for a judicial inquiry and compensation.