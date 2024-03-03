Bailey Road fire: Writ seeks HC directives to form probe committee

The notice stated that everyone has the right to live and personal freedom as per section 32 of the constitution. Also, section 36 endorses the right to free movement of each citizen.

A total of 46 deaths have taken place as the authorities failed to identify a risky building and take action against it. They, under no circumstances, can avoid their responsibilities.

The notice asked the respondents to inform in writing about the steps taken in this regard within five working days.

Solaiman Tushar said if proper actions are not taken after the notice, he will file a writ petition for a judicial inquiry and compensation.