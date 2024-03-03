Businesses must be shut down if the law is broken

Prothom Alo :

Brig. Gen. Ali Ahmed Khan (retd): There is no committee to coordinate among the agencies in charge of building safety. The organisations are accountable to their respective ministries. The senior officials of these bodies are here today, gone tomorrow. They are transferred to other ministries. As a result, many decisions simply remain hanging. In other countries, the fire service is considered an extremely powerful organisaton. They are allocated budget and workforce accordingly. They are provided training. If the incidence of fires is to be reduced, the fire service’s capacity and accountability both must be increased.

Work must be done in an integrated manner on the policy guidelines devised for the safety of the people. The lack of coordination can be resolved by means of digital communication. Every agency will be updated about the other agencies. Then they will get to know about the problems in the various buildings. If the problem is know, a solution can be found.