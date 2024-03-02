When risky restaurants turn death traps

Before going to bed, it was a relief to learn that the fire had been brought under control and that many persons had been rescued. But waking up in the morning to learn that 43 persons had died in the Bailey Road fire, was a shock. This tragedy sends chills of helplessness all around. Over 50 more were rescued. The health minister said that those in hospital were still not out of danger. Many of them suffered from trachea injuries. Visiting the site at night, the inspector general of police said that the daughter of one of his colleagues had been killed. He appealed to the people to praye that the death count does not increase further.

I have been with friends and family several times to restaurants on the second storey and fourth storey of the building on Bailey Road where this terrible fire took place. That is why after the incident, it kept striking me that we too could have been victims of this cruel tragedy. There are several restaurants on both these floors of the building. It is a glass-enclosed building. You can see the street below if you get a window seat. When a glass enclosed building catches fire, it becomes an inferno. As the air can’t escape, the flames and smoke simply spiral upwards. These glass enclosed buildings are death traps.