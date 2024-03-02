Bailey Road fire: Bring all responsible quarters to book

As many as 46 people were killed in a fire at a commercial building in the capital’s Bailey Road Thursday. Those who went there for dinner with families and friends, returned dead. Several others are groaning at the hospitals with burn injuries.

Stamford University professor Ahmed Kamruzzaman Mazumder, his wife and two daughters are among the survivors who were rescued by the fire fighters. They went there to celebrate his daughter’s 12th birthday. Although they somehow survived the fire by taking shelter on the roof, many couldn’t. They were burnt to death or asphyxiated by the smoke.

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen said none of those who are undergoing treatment at the hospitals are out of danger. In that case, the death toll from the incident may rise.