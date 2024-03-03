Nobody cares if people survive or die: BIP

The fire accident on Bailey Road in Dhaka is essentially a case of negligent homicide as nobody cares if people survive or die, the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) has observed.

In their observation at a press briefing at their office in Dhaka on Saturday, the BIP identified the building owners’ greed for profit as the prime reason behind the deaths in fire. Besides, negligence, reluctance, and unjust behaviours of regulatory agencies are also responsible for such deaths.