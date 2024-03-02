Bailey Road fire survivors share harrowing experience

Businessman Firoz Al Mamun Faisal went to Green Cozy Cottage Building on Thursday night to buy Panjabi for his father. Just as he was paying the bills for two Panjabis he bought, Faisal sensed that the building was on fire.

Faisal hurriedly walked down the stairs from the second flood but could not come out of the building. Faisal alleged that the gate of the building was locked after the building caught fire.

Failing to leave the building, Faisal again reached the shop. The room was by then engulfed with smoke and electricity was gone. With many others, Faisal was stranded at the shop for one and half hours. Fire service officials rescued him after bringing the blaze under control. He was later admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.