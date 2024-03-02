Bailey Road fire: Police file case, several detained
A case has been registered over the death of 46 people in a fire at a commercial building named Green Cottage in at the Bailey road in the capital. Police lodged the case as plaintiff Friday night.
Confirming the development, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Ramna zone assistant commissioner Mohammad Salman Farsi told Prothom Alo several have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Person involved in the incidents will be shown arrested in the case and presented before the court after scrutiny, he said.
Police sources say the accused have been charged with negligent homicide in the case filed over the Bailey Road fire.
The DMP at a press conference on Friday said three persons had been detained over the incident - Jainuddin Jisan, manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant, Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman, owners of another eatery on that building named Chumuk.
A massive fire ripped through the seven-storey building after the blaze erupted around 9:45 pm on Thursday, leaving 46 people dead and 12 injured. Some 13 units of Fire Service went to the spot immediately and brought the blaze under control at around 11:50 pm. Some 75 people were rescued alive from the scene. However, none of the injured is out of danger yet.
According to the police, of the deceased, 20 are male, 18 are women, and eight infants. The police have so far identified 43 of them and handed over the bodies of 40 of them to their families.