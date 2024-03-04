11 restaurants in 15-floor Keari Crescent Plaza shut down

Keari Crescent Plaza is a 15-floor building on Satmasjid Road, Jigatola of the capital. There were 11 restaurants running in this building. One of the two staircases of the building was closed and used to store gas cylinders. The door to the roof was locked. If a fire broke out in the building, no one would be able to go to the roof.

During a drive Monday afternoon, Dhaka South City Corporation executive magistrate Md Jahangir Alam found the premises in this condition. He sealed the building on fire security grounds.