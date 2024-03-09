Building faults overlooked if officials are appeased

At least 10 no-objection certificates are required to run a restaurant. A licence must be issued by the deputy commissioner's office, the city corporation has to issue three certificates including a no-objection certificate for business, a fire licence is to be taken from the fire service, the department of environment has to give clearance, the Department for Inspection of Factories and Establishments gives licences for commercial establishments, and a VAT registration certification has to be collected from the National Board of Revenue. Also, if yoghurt, borhani or other bottled or packaged food items are sold in any restaurant, a certificate from BSTI is also required.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, secretary general of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association, Imran Hasan, said often it is not possible to find out whether an building has an occupancy certificate or not. We just have to believe the owner of the building. It requires over 10 certificates from various government agencies to run a restaurant. One has to go around various government offices to "manage" these. After going around and "managing" at so many points, only then permission can be availed to run a restaurant.

RAJUK's responsibilities, what it does

RAJUK has no accurate account of how many buildings there are without permission in Dhaka. However, the physical survey that is underway for RAJUK's Detailed Area PLAN (DAP), can give an idea in this regard. There are around 2,145,000 structures in the area under DAP (Dhaka's two city corporations, Savar upazila, Keraniganj, Narayanganj and part of Gazipur).

According to the survey, from 2006 till 2016, every year 95,000 new structures were erected on average in the area under RAJUK. Yet in the same span of time, RAJUK gave its approval for 4,175 new structures on average every year. That means, 95.36 per cent of the structures constructed in these ten years were illegal.

RAJUK carried out a separate survey from January till August 2018. The survey revealed a shocking picture of buildings sprouting up in violation of the rules. According to the survey, 94.76 per cent of the buildings in Mirpur, Mohammedpur and Pallabi, around 97 per cent of the buildings in Rampura, Motijheel and Khilgaon, and around 89 per cent of the buildings in Dhanmondi were constructed without adhering to the approved design.

According to the Building Construction Code-2008, if there are any discrepancies in the approval and rules pertaining to use of the building, RAJUK has the authority to carry out a drive and impose fines, order renovation, issue warnings and even demolish the building is proven to be risky. However, it is alleged that even if the regulations are not followed, RAJUK does not take legal recourse.