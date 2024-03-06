Bailey Road fire: Govt agencies are more responsible

Since the death of 46 people in a fire at a multi-storey building in the capital’s Bailey road, the government agencies in charge of monitoring have been blaming each other to evade responsibility.

Although cases were filed in one or two incidents, no one has ever been punished.

Issues like negligence of the authorities, mismanagement and lack preparation, surface after every incident of fire.

Urban planners, architects, lawyers and people affiliated with environmental movements alleged this at a press conference on the ‘risks of unplanned building and urban landscape and solutions’ at the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday.

They argued that the government agencies are more responsible for people’s death in fire. They say if the irregularities ongoing in collusion with the government employees cannot be stopped, then these drives will only lead to a new scope of extortion.

It would not be possible to relocate the chemical warehouses from Puran (Old) Dhaka if this cycle cannot be stopped. And each of the buildings in New Dhaka will turn into a bomb.