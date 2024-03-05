RAJUK seals off Sultan’s Dine and Nawabi Voj restaurants at Bailey Road
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) has conducted drives at Bailey Road area in the capital and sealed off two restaurants named Sultan’s Dine and Nawabi Voj.
RAJUK officials started the drive at around 11:00am today, Tuesday. Sensing the drive, staffers of Nawabi Voj shut the restaurant and fled. Later the officials of RAJUK sealed off the restaurant.
Nawabi Voj is on the ground floor of a two-storey building with a clothing brand showroom on the upper floor.
About Sultan’s Dine, the RAJUK officials said the officials failed to show any papers but they maintained they had papers. That’s why the restaurant has been sealed off. Next course of action would be taken if the restaurant authorities can show relevant papers.
On Thursday night, a massive fire broke out at Green Cozy Cottage building at Bailey Road killing 46 people. Later, it was revealed that eight restaurants were operating at that building for years without any approval.
Following the incident, RAJUK started a drive against the buildings that are running commercially defying design and approval.
During the drive today, the Capital Siraj Center was fined Tk 200,000 for outdated fire safety clearance.
Capital Siraj Center’s director Sarfuddin told journalists that they are yet to receive fire safety clearance.
Monir Hossain Hawlader, director of RAJUK’s zone-7, who conducted the drive said, “RAJUK is conducting its regular drive. Our drive is not only against restaurants. Action is being taken wherever an inconsistency is detected.”
Replying to a question, Monir Hossain said, RAJUK regularly conducted drives in the past.