RAJUK seals off Sultan’s Dine and Nawabi Voj restaurants at Bailey Road

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) has conducted drives at Bailey Road area in the capital and sealed off two restaurants named Sultan’s Dine and Nawabi Voj.

RAJUK officials started the drive at around 11:00am today, Tuesday. Sensing the drive, staffers of Nawabi Voj shut the restaurant and fled. Later the officials of RAJUK sealed off the restaurant.

Nawabi Voj is on the ground floor of a two-storey building with a clothing brand showroom on the upper floor.