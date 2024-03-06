No implementation of the fire safety plans

The fire safety plan made by the owners before the construction of high-rise buildings remains unimplemented in most cases. Therefore, the owners don’t get the clearance from the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence. Many don’t even bother to collect the clearance.

The design of a building needs the approval of the Rajhdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) before construction. A fire safety plan is required to design the building. This plan needs the approval of the fire service. The RAJUK only accepts appeals for the approval of designs which have the clearance of the fire service.