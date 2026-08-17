What the people gained in new govt's first 6 months

Tarique Rahman's six-month tenure as Prime Minister has been completed. His party has passed one-tenth of their term. For a five-year government, six months is not too long, but also not too short. Now, there will be an assessment of expectations, achievements, and capabilities over these past six months, both domestically and internationally. The government itself will undoubtedly conduct an evaluation as well.

At the time of assuming office, there was talk from the authorities about a preliminary 180-day programme. Perhaps an audit of that will take place now. The initial moments were promising when the Prime Minister talked about stopping duty-free car imports and plots of land for Members of Parliament. However, the enthusiasm in villages and cities has now waned.

The drop in fuel supply is slowing down the pace of the cities. This has given a deadly blow to both the formal and informal industrial sectors. Fewer job opportunities mean increased unemployment. Those who do have jobs are seeing their incomes decrease. The lack of gas is also affecting the processing of essential goods like sugar, wheat, and oil, influencing market conditions. It seems there was a lack of foresight and preparation concerning the crises and opportunities in various sectors, including energy.