Power and energy: How costs can be reduced at every stage of the supply chain

Over the last decade and a half, the cost of electricity and energy supply has increased unjustly and abnormally. Due to non-transparent and non-competitive contracts, disproportionate terms, and legal indemnities, a lack of accountability and efficiency has developed in this sector.

Consequently, high costs, inefficiency, irregularities, and corruption have increased. Even as a regulatory body, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has not been able to play an effective role.

This directly impacts electricity and energy prices, subsidies, and the government's financial management. Arrears are increasing, and the state's ability to repay loan installments is under pressure. At the same time, dependence on primary energy and electricity imports is increasing. As a result, the country's energy security is at risk, and the cost pressure on consumers is continuously rising.